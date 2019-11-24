Penn State tasted defeat for the second time this season on Saturday and fell in the latest AP Poll because of it.
The Nittany Lions are now No. 12 in the AP Poll following their 28-17 loss to Ohio State.
A total of six Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (2), Minnesota (9), Michigan (10), Penn State (12), Wisconsin (13), and Iowa (19) all making the cut.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Utah
7. Oklahoma
8. Florida
9. Minnesota
10. Michigan
11. Baylor
12. Penn State
13. Wisconsin
14. Oregon
15. Notre Dame
16. Auburn
17. Memphis
18. Cincinnati
19. Iowa
20. Boise State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Appalachian State
23. Virginia Tech
24. Navy
25. USC