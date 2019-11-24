Penn State vs Ohio State, defense
The Penn State defense tackles Ohio State running back JK Dobbins (2) during the game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 8 Penn State 28-17.

 Aabha Vora

Penn State tasted defeat for the second time this season on Saturday and fell in the latest AP Poll because of it.

The Nittany Lions are now No. 12 in the AP Poll following their 28-17 loss to Ohio State.

A total of six Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (2), Minnesota (9), Michigan (10), Penn State (12), Wisconsin (13), and Iowa (19) all making the cut.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Utah

7. Oklahoma

8. Florida

9. Minnesota

10. Michigan

11. Baylor

12. Penn State

13. Wisconsin

14. Oregon

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Memphis

18. Cincinnati

19. Iowa

20. Boise State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Appalachian State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Navy

25. USC

