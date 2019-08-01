Kent State, James Franklin
Head coach James Franklin hypes up the crowd after the game against Kent State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Penn State defeated Kent State 63-10.

 Caitlin Lee

Even as the calendar shifts to August, Penn State remains focused on improving its recruiting class.

Three-star wide receiver Malick Meiga committed to join the Nittany Lions on Thursday, becoming the 21st member of the class of 2020.

The Montreal native chose Penn State over Louisville, Baylor and Cincinnati, among others.

Meiga is the 2nd ranked player from Quebec and 140th ranked wide receiver overall.

