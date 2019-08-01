Even as the calendar shifts to August, Penn State remains focused on improving its recruiting class.

Three-star wide receiver Malick Meiga committed to join the Nittany Lions on Thursday, becoming the 21st member of the class of 2020.

Extremely bless to announce that I will be playing my next years of football at @PennStateFball Thanks to the coaches for believing in me. Let’s make something great #Weare🦁 pic.twitter.com/RkbT57aBwm — Malick Meiga (@malick_meiga) August 1, 2019

The Montreal native chose Penn State over Louisville, Baylor and Cincinnati, among others.

Meiga is the 2nd ranked player from Quebec and 140th ranked wide receiver overall.