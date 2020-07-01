While it still remains unknown whether Beaver Stadium will be filled with fans for the 2020 season, gear for the annual White Out game has been released as of Wednesday.

The back of the shirt features a silhouette of the state of Pennsylvania and reads, “Bring the volume in the valley” over the state.

The front of the shirt has the same silhouette with the Nittany Lion logo over the top of it.

Penn State is also offering masks and other face coverings with the Nittany Lion logo.