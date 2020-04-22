After picking up praise from of the best defense back to ever play in the NFL at the combine, John Reid's draft stock has been rising.

Here is a look at the former Penn State cornerback ahead of the NFL Draft.

Metrics

Age: 23

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds

Projected Round Drafted: 4

Player Comparison: Chris Harris Jr.

Scouting Report

No Penn State player benefited more from the 2020 NFL Combine than John Reid did. The defensive back was likely headed to be a late-round pick before the combine, but his performance catapulted his draft stock up to the middle rounds.

At the combine Reid ran a 4.49 40-yard dash time, not outstanding but certainly not bad — top 2020 corner prospect and former Ohio State Buckeye Jeff Okudah ran a 4.48.

Reid was the top-performer out of the entire 2020 class regardless of position in the 20-yard shuttle run, posting a time of 3.97 seconds.

And Reid also matched fellow Penn State draft-hopeful Robert Windsor’s 20 reps on the bench press — Windsor is a defensive tackle.

Reid even got the attention of NFL legend and defensive back Deion Sanders during some of his drills.

“That was smooth”John Reid picks up some praise at the NFL Combine from Deion Sanders pic.twitter.com/XwUetdiLP1 — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) March 1, 2020

But what might be more impressive than his measurables at the combine is the production he had in his time in college.

After redshirting in 2017 due to injury, Reid bounced back with two full seasons as one of the Nittany Lions’ most reliable and consistent corners.

Reid sits at No. 11 all-time at Penn State with 30 passes broken up in his career.

The New Jersey native also snagged seven interceptions in his time in Happy Valley. He finds himself in a position to make plays more often than not.

Reid has experience as a nickelback as well as on the outside, which is where he played most all of 2019.

His ability to flip his hips seemingly effortlessly combined with his strength defending the point of the catch make him a very versatile piece for a defense.

On top of all his physical attributes, Reid is an incredibly smart player who is fully committed to his craft at the defensive back position.

Reid has said in pre-draft interviews that he loves to prepare for his opponents and know the inside and out of the team’s he is facing.

Reid graduated with a degree in data sciences and has spent time interning with Blizzard Entertainment, a software and video game design company, which Reid is also a big fan of.

With the nature of this draft and the lack of in-person meetings and pro days, Reid’s proven ability to contribute to a defense on top of his combine performance should make him an attractive prospect in the secondary.

Best Fit: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals could look to add to their secondary in the middle rounds of this draft and Reid might be the guy they go after.

Arizona already has the likes of Patrick Peterson and Robert Alford at the starting spots for corner, but outside of those two it is a pretty young group that could also use some depth at nickelback.