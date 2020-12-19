Penn State put on a scoring barrage in its fourth victory of its 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions defeated Illinois 56-21 after both teams combined for 42 points in the first quarter alone.

Here’s how our staff graded Penn State’s performance.

Offense: A+ | Andrew Porterfield

Penn State scored just 14 points after halftime, but it was an explosive first 30 minutes that defined the performance of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s squad.

Sean Clifford finished 16-for-22 for 285 passing yards and two touchdowns, while backup quarterback Will Levis also made his presence felt with two touchdowns of his own.

Jahan Dotson was the real star, though, picking up a career-high 189 receiving yards — good for No. 6 on Penn State’s leaderboard for receiving yards in a single game.

Adding two touchdowns, Dotson’s 189-yard performance was the fifth time he’s hit the century mark in receiving yards this season.

As a team, the Nittany Lions totaled 580 yards and eight touchdowns en route to their fourth victory of the year.

In a campaign marred with a 5-game losing streak out of the gates, there hasn’t been a better offensive output than what we saw tonight.

There may have been some growing pains, but Ciarrocca has found much-needed momentum in the past couple of weeks.

Defense: B+ | Evan Patrick

This would be an A+ grade if the first quarter wasn’t taken into consideration.

Penn State shut out Illinois after giving up 21 points in the opening quarter when it looked like this game was primed to be a shootout.

Sophomore linebacker Brandon Smith led the way with eight total tackles and three tackles for loss as he was a disruptive force throughout the game.

The Illini only came up with 44 yards in the entire second half as the Nittany Lions flipped a switch and forced two turnovers.

Sophomore cornerback Keaton Ellis had the lone interception of the game for Penn State and senior defensive linemen Shaka Toney and Antonio Shelton each had a sack.

Outside of the first quarter, this was one of the Nittany Lions’ most dominant defensive showings of the season and it led to a comfortable win.

Special teams: A | Justin Morganstein

For the second week in a row, special teams played a big role for Penn State.

While it was Jahan Dotson who had the big return last week, Lamont Wade ran back a kickoff for 100 yards in the win against Illinois which helped spark the first half scoring.

Dotson though, would not go quiet on special teams as he had a long run back in the first half which would set the Nittany Lions up in the Red Zone.

Aside from a missed field goal, that would go on to be meaningless, the play from Joe Lorig’s unit continues to progress.

The special teams unit was also able to avoid giving up big plays that may have aided the struggling Illini offense.

Coaching: B+ | Benjamin Ferree

Penn State played well in its 56-21 win over Illinois but the coaching wasn’t perfect.

The Nittany Lions defense looked lost in the first quarter against an Illinois team that was missing multiple players in key positions.

However, Penn State was able to make defensive adjustments and held Illinois from crossing midfield in the second half.

Penn State once again proved its ability to adapt at halftime and turn a performance around.

On offense, the Nittany Lions were flying from the start as everything they attempted worked against a depleted Illinois team.

Overall, this game was never close enough for any crucial coaching decisions, but where Penn State needed adjustments they got them.