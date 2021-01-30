The last time James Franklin spoke with the media, he didn’t downplay the idea that Penn State could look to bring in a transfer at the quarterback position — and now that scenario seems even more likely.

Backup quarterback Will Levis announced Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal, making him the second Nittany Lion quarterback to do so this offseason after Micah Bowens transferred to Oklahoma.

Now, the Penn State quarterback room features only two players with any in-game experience — Sean Clifford and Ta’Quan Roberson. Four-star recruit Christian Veilleux, who will be a true freshman in 2021, and walk-on quarterback Mason Stahl round out the group of quarterbacks.

Franklin and his staff have not shied away from adding players through the transfer portal this offseason, and there are currently a ton of reputable quarterbacks looking to move to new programs.

Here are some potential quarterbacks currently in the transfer portal that the Nittany Lions could target.

Tate Martell, Miami

The former Ohio State quarterback is looking to transfer once again after a stint with Miami that amounted to just five games played and movement between wide receiver and quarterback.

Martell opted out of the 2020 season and entered the transfer portal Jan. 27.

Early projections by 247Sports have Martell linked to UNLV, as he played for the local Bishop Gorman High School football program before beginning his college career.

Happy Valley isn’t a likely landing spot for the former No. 2 dual-threat quarterback from the 2017 recruiting class, but Martell could be an intriguing option to bring in given how highly regarded he has been by scouts in the past.

Austin Kendall, West Virginia

Kendall spent his first three years of college at Oklahoma as a backup before he transferred to West Virginia for the 2019 season and started nine games for the Mountaineers.

After losing the starting job to Jarret Doege at the end of 2019, Kendall was in a backup role for the 2020 season and entered the transfer portal Jan. 5.

Kendall engineered a comeback win in the Liberty Bowl over Army, as the quarterback entered the game to start the second half. He went 8-for-17 for 121 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 24-21 win for West Virginia.

Kendall is an experienced, older quarterback that could add depth to Penn State’s quarterback room, but he is likely looking for a starting job and would have to be confident that he could beat out Sean Clifford if he were to join the Nittany Lions.

James Blackman, Florida State

Blackman has a ton of experience from his four years with Florida State where he tallied 5,445 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.

After a 2020 season where he started just four games, Blackman entered the transfer portal.

In 2019, he completed 63% of his passes for 2,339 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also tossing 11 interceptions.

A former 4-star recruit, Blackman possesses dual-threat abilities and a big arm that attracted the Seminoles to recruit him out of high school.

Cord Sandberg, Auburn

Sandberg already has some Pennsylvania connections from his time in the Philadelphia Phillies system.

Sandberg was drafted to the Phillies in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft and played six seasons in the minor leagues as an outfielder before enrolling at Auburn to play football.

The 26-year-old is entering his junior season in 2021 after two years as a backup for the Tigers.

Now, the former 4-star recruit and dual-threat quarterback will look for more playing time at a new school.

The McCaffrey brothers, Michigan and Nebraska

Both Dylan and Luke McCaffrey have played against Penn State for their respective Big Ten schools in recent years, and now both brothers are in the transfer portal.

Luke wasn’t able to lock down the starting job at Nebraska in his redshirt freshman season, while Dylan opted out of the 2020 season altogether.

Both Luke and Dylan were 4-star recruits coming out of Colorado but have different styles, as Luke is a dual-threat and Dylan is a pro-style quarterback.

Luke’s skillset and playing style is comparable to that of Levis, so if Penn State is looking to bring in another tough runner to replace him, this could be an option.

Both brothers are likely looking for a destination with a guarantee that they will start, so the chances of either landing with the Nittany Lions seem relatively slim.

