Penn State dominated this week, but it didn't lead to any movement in the polls.
The Nittany Lions stayed a No. 12 in the AP poll.
Five Big Ten teams remain ranked in the poll, with Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (8), Penn State (12), Iowa (14) and Michigan (19). Michigan State dropped out after it's win over Indiana.
The entire top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Texas
12. Penn State
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. Washington
16. Boise State
17. Utah
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Arizona State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Wake Forest
23. Virginia
24. SMU
25. Texas A&M