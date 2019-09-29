Penn State dominated this week, but it didn't lead to any movement in the polls.

The Nittany Lions stayed a No. 12 in the AP poll.

Five Big Ten teams remain ranked in the poll, with Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (8), Penn State (12), Iowa (14) and Michigan (19). Michigan State dropped out after it's win over Indiana.

The entire top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Texas

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Washington

16. Boise State

17. Utah

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Arizona State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Wake Forest

23. Virginia

24. SMU

25. Texas A&M