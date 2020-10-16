Penn State coaches have identified the leaders in their locker room just a week away from their season-opener.

The Nittany Lions named their 2020 captains on Friday, including quarterback Sean Clifford and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Four players — Clifford, Freiermuth, Michal Menet and Jonathan Sutherland — have been named captains for the second consecutive year.

Jesse Luketa, Shaka Toney, Lamont Wade and Jordan Stout will all enter their first season in the leadership position.

Penn State opens its campaign on the road against Indiana on Oct. 24.

