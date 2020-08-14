One former Penn Stater is already making highlights before his first NFL snap.

The Denver Broncos posted a video on Twitter of former Nittany Lion wideout KJ Hamler making a diving grab in the team’s summer training camp on Tuesday.

Hamler was the 46th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the second wide receiver taken off the board by the Broncos.

The Pontiac, Michigan, native caught 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons as the feature wide receiver for James Franklin.

Hamler was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team after his redshirt sophomore season in 2019.

