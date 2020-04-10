It’s been a crazy NFL free agent frenzy so far, but it has started to calm down, with many former Penn Staters signing to new teams.

Here’s a list of where these Nittany Lions have ended up:

DE Carl Nassib (Las Vegas Raiders)

From a walk-on to making almost $10 million a year.

Nassib has had a strong career to this point, and he got rewarded for it last week, signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. $17 million of that is guaranteed.

The former Penn State walk-on recorded 12.5 sacks over the past two seasons with the Buccaneers.

Nassib should be a force on that Raiders front and make a big impact in the team’s first year in a new city.

DT Austin Johnson (New York Giants)

It’s a Penn State reunion in New York.

Johnson will reunite with defensive line coach Sean Spencer as he signs a one-year deal with the Giants.

Johnson spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Titans.

He only started one game last season, recording 11 tackles on the year. But with the familiarity, he could be primed for an improvement.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

DT Jack Crawford (Tennessee Titans)

The Titans won’t be losing that Penn State presence on their defensive line.

Veteran tackle Jack Crawford has signed a one-year deal with the Titans. He has spent the last three seasons with the Falcons.

He will likely fill the backup void left by Johnson.

DE Anthony Zettel (Minnesota Vikings)

Zettel moved around the league a bunch last season, and once again finds himself on a new team this year.

The defensive lineman has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Zettel was a part of the 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl last season, but he played more of a reserve role.

OL Stefan Wisniewski (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Wisniewski is coming home.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion went to high school in Pittsburgh, and will now return to the Steel City, signing a two-year deal with the Steelers.

Wisniewski joined the Chiefs last year and was a part of their run to the Super Bowl title, and he should provide a veteran presence to the Pittsburgh offensive line.

DB Jordan Lucas (Chicago Bears)

Wisnewski’s teammate in Kansas City has also found a new home.

Lucas has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

There are some openings in the secondary for the Bears, so there is an opportunity for Lucas to get some playing time there, but he could be a big part of the special teams unit like he was for the Chiefs.

LB Sean Lee (Cowboys)

Lee has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, and that isn’t changing.

The linebacker has re-signed with Dallas, inking a one-year contract.

With some young, talented linebackers there, Lee is expected to fill a backup role and be a veteran presence.