There may be a recruiting dead period in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but Penn State is still making waves on the recruiting trail.

The Nittany Lions made the top-eight schools for 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes, the player announced on Wednesday.

The other schools on Grimes’ shortlist were Ohio State, Virginia, Clemson, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia native is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the country and the top-rated player in Virginia in the class of 2021.

With a .9958 247Sports composite rating, Grimes is the seventh ranked player in the nation and the 171st ranked prospect in the site’s history.

Grimes has unofficially visited Penn State three times, last doing so on Feb. 1. The 6-foot, 180 pounds cornerback is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider.

The Nittany Lions have achieved three commitments in the class of 2021 so far, most recently gaining the services of 4-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall on March 26.