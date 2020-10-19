Rutgers, Shareef Miller (48) celebrates
Defensive end Shareef Miller (48) high-fives Penn State fans during the football game against Rutgers at HighPoint.com Stadium on Saturday, Nov 17, 2018. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 20-7.

 Aabha Vora

Shareef Miller once again has an NFL home.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed the former Penn State defensive end to their practice squad. 

The Eagles drafted Miller in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he was cut by the franchise earlier this offseason.

The Carolina Panthers then claimed Miller, before cutting him at the beginning of October. 

Miller has played in just one NFL game in his career.

