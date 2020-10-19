Shareef Miller once again has an NFL home.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed the former Penn State defensive end to their practice squad.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed DE Shareef Miller to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/LPUgT53oIm — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 19, 2020

The Eagles drafted Miller in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he was cut by the franchise earlier this offseason.

The Carolina Panthers then claimed Miller, before cutting him at the beginning of October.

Miller has played in just one NFL game in his career.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE