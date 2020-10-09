Football season may not be the same this year without fans taking their seats in Penn State attire with a chicken basket in hand at Beaver Stadium.

However, fans will be able to get themselves as closer to their favorite players in another way this season.

On Oct. 6, Penn State announced it would be selling fan cardboard cutouts to be in the stands of Beaver Stadium. For students, these cutouts can be purchased for $65. Non-students can purchase a cutout for $85.

A new cutout must be purchased for each game.

Portions of the net proceeds will be donated to THON, as well as Penn State equity and inclusion programs: the Bunton-Waller scholarship program and Multicultural Faculty Development Support Funds.

Fans are encouraged to wear white when submitting their photos.

Penn State follows many professional sports teams with this idea, such as some Major League Baseball teams. The National Football League is also offering fans a chance to place themselves in the stands with cardboard cutouts.

The National Basketball Association is also giving fans a similar experience by putting them by the court virtually on 17-foot video boards.

Doyle Shertzer may plan on investing in one of these custom cardboard cutouts for a game this season.

“For the thrill of the game, I suppose one wouldn’t be too bad,” Shertzer (junior-landscape design) said. “But if it were the whole season, it’s definitely a go.”

Other students felt they wouldn’t gain anything from putting a cutout in the stands, including Jack Hipschman.

“I don’t see any benefit from it,” Hipschman (freshman-communications) said. “And it’s expensive.”

Amy Domenick also agreed there is no benefit for her.

“I just already don’t have enough money,” Domenick (junior-supply chain management) said. “I’m not getting anything from putting my cardboard cutout there.”

For some students, the price is the dealbreaker, like in Matt Masciulli’s case.

“It’s too expensive,” Masciulli (freshman-biochemistry) said. “I’m not there, and it’s just a cardboard cutout.”

Like Masciulli, Sierra Green believes most students won’t purchase a cutout for the price.

“No, of course I wouldn’t buy one,” Green (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “If you were an alum who usually gets season passes, then it would be fun to do, but for students, I don’t see them spending money to put their cutouts there.”