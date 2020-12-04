Editor’s Note: All odds and point spreads are according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Week 14 of college football is here, and teams are battling to get into their respective conference championship games to bolster their resumes for the College Football Playoff.

Here are the best bets to make across all of college football this weekend.

No. 5 Texas A&M -7 vs Auburn

Texas A&M is on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff right now, and if it has any hopes of securing one of the top-4 seeds, it will need to take care of business against Auburn in dominant fashion.

Over the last two weeks, the Aggies have allowed just 10 combined points and have won comfortably, which should continue this week against an inconsistent Tigers team.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has been one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC this season, especially over the last five weeks.

Mond hasn’t put up the massive numbers that Kyle Trask or Mac Jones have, but he has only thrown two interceptions all season and has only been sacked three times.

Mond will be able to control the game more effectively than the Auburn offense led by sophomore quarterback Bo Nix, and the Aggies have a much better run game with Isaiah Spiller in the backfield.

Texas A&M should win comfortably.

No. 12 Indiana +14 @ No. 16 Wisconsin

Indiana suffered a massive loss when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went down with a torn ACL against Maryland last week, but that doesn’t mean the Hoosiers are hopeless for the rest of the year.

Indiana has had the most disruptive defense in the Big Ten this season with a conference-leading 16 interceptions on the season. For reference, Penn State has just two, along with Ohio State, Michigan and Maryland.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

The Hoosiers’ defense will be the toughest one that true freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has faced this season, and Indiana will be able to rely on that side of the ball to keep things close.

The Badgers won’t be able to pull away from Indiana in this one, and 14 points is way too many for Wisconsin to cover.

Take the Hoosiers +14.

No. 13 BYU -10 @ No. 18 Coastal Carolina

This looks like it will be the most compelling game of the weekend after the matchup between the two programs was made official on Thursday.

Both teams sit at 9-0 on the season with the hopes of adding another key win to their respective resumes by season's end.

BYU has proven to be the better team so far this year despite both programs being undefeated.

Quarterback Zach Wilson has been on fire with over 2,700 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions all year.

Wilson has thrown for nearly 1,000 more yards than Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, who is also having a standout season.

The Cougars’ defense has put together more consistent performances than the Chanticleers’, and, overall, BYU has had more convincing wins on the season.

The Cougars should win by at least two scores.