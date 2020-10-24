As the Big Ten football returned on Saturday, Penn State couldn’t get itself into the win column, as it lost its opener at Memorial Stadium at Indiana.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Hoosiers 36-35 in Bloomington, after Indiana successfully recorded a two-point conversion in overtime to drop Penn State to 0-1 on the season.

Penn State got off to a slow start, and struggled to gain momentum with self-inflicted mistakes throughout the game.

But thanks to a second half resurgence, James Franklin's squad nearly found a way to come out of Bloomington with a victory, despite Jordan Stout missing a 57-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

While it's possible to blame rust and a lack of preparation time for the sloppy play, Indiana faced the same conditions and were able to capitalize on those Nittany Lion mistakes.

Overtime in the opener

Penn State had played some extra football in its first game of 2020 as the game went to overtime tied at 28.

Quarterback Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense received the ball first and were able to put up seven points in the form of a Parker Washington touchdown on a huge third down play.

Indiana then got the ball back and responded by quickly getting in a goal to go situation, where Penix had just been perfect down the stretch.

He was able to convert once again, hitting Whop Philyor for the score and then went for two points and the win.

Indiana capitalized the two point conversion which would end up deciding the game.

Nittany Lion defense tried to keep them in it

While Penn State’s offense was at times inconsistent in both moving and scoring the football, the defense did its job this afternoon.

Perhaps the biggest play Pry's unit made came when they stopped Indiana's late two-point conversion attempt with just over 20 seconds on the clock to hold on for the regulation win.

The Nittany Lions went scoreless from their first drive to just before the end of the third quarter but remained in the game as the defense made some huge plays.

Brent Pry’s group shrunk the turnover margin and gave Penn State’s offense the short field it needed to put more points on the board.

The defense also held Indiana to an important field goal in the fourth quarter, which allowed Penn State to stay within a score until Indiana ultimately took the ball back.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions though, they had to play the majority of the second half without starting linebacker Jesse Luketa, who was ejected for targeting and will miss the first half of next week’s game against Ohio State.

Dotson and Freiermuth carry load on offense

While Penn state comes into this season with a relatively young receiving corps for Sean Clifford, he still has two talented targets to rely on when needed.

Start with Jahan Dotson who as previously mentioned caught the touchdown pass which put Penn State in the lead for the first time since the second quarter.

The junior receiver finished the day with four receptions for 94 yards and was able to help shoulder the load of the wide receiver group.

Pat Freiermuth meanwhile did Pat Freiermuth things, as his route running and pass catching ability looked like that of a top draft prospect.

The projected first round pick had seven receptions for 60 yards and was a safety blanket for Clifford just as he was last season.