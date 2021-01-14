Bill O’Brien is close to making his return to college football next season.

The former Penn State head coach is finalizing a deal to become Alabama’s offensive coordinator and will replace Texas bound Steve Sarkisian, according to a report by ESPN's Chris Low.

Alabama is finalizing a deal with Bill O’Brien to become the Tide’s next offensive coordinator, sources tell @ClowESPN. pic.twitter.com/iV3Vooob47 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 14, 2021

O'Brien was fired as head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans earlier this season after an 0-4 start and the surprising trade of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The former Nittany Lion head coach will now likely join Nick Saban’s staff as the Crimson Tide seek a second straight national championship after an undefeated 2020 season.

O’Brien went 15-9 with Penn State in his two seasons while having reduced scholarships due to sanctions brought on by the Jerry Sandusky case.

