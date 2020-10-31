Penn State was outmatched by an impressive Ohio State team that led the entire game after its first drive.

The Nittany Lions’ offense struggled to move the ball against the Buckeyes defense, accumulating just 325 total yards on offense compared to over 500 from their opposition. They went on to fall 38-25.

Justin Fields picked the Penn State secondary apart while the Ohio State offensive line was able to win the battle in the trenches.

Fields finished with 318 yards on 28-for-34 passing and four touchdowns.

This marks the first 0-2 start for the Nittany Lions since 2012 when they dropped their first two games to the University of Ohio and Virginia.

Ohio State dominates at the line of scrimmage

On both sides of the ball, Ohio State set the tone with dominant line play.

The Buckeyes’ defensive line made quarterback Sean Clifford’s life difficult, generating pressure early and often.

Senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper was a problem for the Penn State offensive line, but the interior defensive lineman were the ones who consistently got through to Clifford.

Junior defensive tackle Tommy Togiai came up with two sacks to lead the Ohio State defense while Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison also consistently got after the Nittany Lions’ quarterback.

On the other side of the ball, the Buckeyes’ offensive line, led by guard Wyatt Davis, moved the Penn State defensive line with ease and opened running lanes for running backs Trey Sermon and Master Teague.

Ohio State finished the game with 208 yards on the ground, and Fields was sacked just two times.

Jahan Dotson has a breakout performance

The major bright spot on the offensive side of the ball for Penn State was junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Dotson provided a spark to the Nittany Lions’ comeback attempt in the second half with two touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth.

He scored Penn State’s first touchdown of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter and then made back-to-back one-handed catches, with the second one being a touchdown, on a later drive to end the third.

Dotson’s third touchdown came with just over six minutes left in the game as Clifford connected with him over the middle of the field and Dotson dove to break the plane of the end zone.

The junior wideout finished the game as the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, racking up 144 yards on eight catches.

What makes his performance even more impressive is that he was matched up with Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade for most of the game. Wade is widely regarded as the best CB prospect in the country ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Penn State offense struggles overall

Outside of a handful of drives, Penn State was not able to keep up with Ohio State’s potent offense.

The running game was largely nonexistent as the Nittany Lions totaled just 44 yards on the ground.

The first half performance on the offensive side of the ball put Penn State in a hole that it would not be able to overcome as it scored just six points to the Buckeyes’ 21.

Third down was also a problem, Penn State converted on just 2-of-8 third down opportunities.