A lot has changed at the top of Penn State’s running back depth chart since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The Nittany Lions’ projected starter prior to last season was former 5-star recruit Ricky Slade, but now he’s at Old Dominion with former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

Even with Slade’s departure, James Franklin is still returning three running backs who got consistent touches in 2019, while also adding a couple of true freshmen who can compete for playing time.

So where does Penn State’s running back position group stand with just over a month left until the scheduled start of the 2020 season?

Projected starter: Journey Brown

Emergence of No. 4

If any one game can accurately characterize a player’s season, Journey Brown’s Cotton Bowl performance against Memphis did just that.

Brown ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns while averaging an impressive 12.6 yards per carry.

Brown displayed a dangerous combination of speed and power in the performance. It was easy to see Brown as a worthy successor of Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders — but he wasn’t even the starter at the beginning of the season.

Brown came to Penn State as just a 3-star recruit and the 51st ranked running back recruit in the class of 2017.

But after taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Brown has developed his game while learning from players like Barkley and Sanders.

And now it’s Brown’s time to take the reins.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining as a redshirt junior, Brown could wind up taking his talents to the NFL if he continues to progress this upcoming season.

Franklin and new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca won’t waste the remaining time they have with Brown, and his production will likely increase as he enters his first full season as Penn State’s feature back.

Running back by committee (again)

A common theme last year was nobody truly knew which running back would take the field for Penn State on any given play — and that’ll continue in 2020.

While Brown enters as the clear starter, there isn’t much dropoff in regard to the other running backs on the depth chart.

Sophomore Noah Cain had himself an efficient season as a true freshman last year, and was second on the team in rushing even after missing two games due to injury.

Cain stepped in after Ricky Slade had some early-season woes and never looked back, eventually setting a program record for touchdowns by a freshman with eight.

Devyn Ford, also a true freshman last season, didn’t stuff the stat sheet as much as Brown or Cain, but was still a reliable option when those two needed a breather on the sidelines.

Ford’s best performance came against Idaho in the season-opener, rushing for 107 total yards while getting on the highlight reel with an 81-yard touchdown run in his first college game against Idaho.

With all these pieces, Franklin has a unique opportunity to be confident in whoever he puts in the backfield against top-tier competition.

As a new offensive scheme arrives with Ciarrocca, it’s possible the running game may drastically change — but it’s safe to say these three returners will be able to shine in big moments after proving themselves a season ago.

Fresh legs for the future

Penn State has done a solid job retaining its key pieces in the running game from last season, but it’s also used its recruiting pipeline to bring in even more talent.

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider brought in two recruits from his home state of Florida in Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee in the 2020 class.

Out of Cocoa, Florida, Holmes was a 4-star recruit and the fifth ranked all-purpose back in his class according to the 247Sports composite rating and received offers from Ohio State, Michigan and Auburn, among others, before electing to take his talents to Happy Valley.

Lee was the 22nd ranked running back in the class of 2020 and was also a 4-star product according to the 247Sports composite rating. Out of Clearwater, Florida, Lee also received offers from Alabama and Florida, among others.

With the addition of Holmes and Lee, Penn State only has one upperclassman in Brown on the depth chart and has an average age of 19 among its top five halfbacks.

While the Nittany Lions’ running back corps may not be the most experienced in the FBS, it certainly has plenty of depth and talent with fresh legs.

