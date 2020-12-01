As Penn State comes off of a win for the first time in 2020, it’s looking to keep its momentum going as the team travels to Rutgers.

With a 1-5 record, the Nittany Lions are just looking to finish out the season, as they will not be making an appearance in the Big Ten title game.

They come into this game as the favorite, though, and will look to beat the Scarlet Knights for the 14th consecutive time.

Here is a look at what Penn State will go up against.

Quarterback update

Like many teams around the Big Ten this year, quarterback stability is currently a glaring issue for Rutgers.

Greg Schiano’s QB1 Noah Vedral was not able to start against Purdue Saturday as he was still not 100% healthy from an injury suffered in the Michigan game the week before.

That left a pair of quarterbacks in Art Sitkowski and Johnny Langan to step in to try to fill the void.

While Sitkowski took the majority of the snaps and had an efficient day passing the football, it was the dynamic Langan who was able to make some big plays. Langan completed all four of his passing attempts for 95 yards and also picked up 95 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

The status for the Nebraska transfer Vedral is still up in the air for this weekend, but if he can’t go, expect the Scarlet Knights to continue to utilize both guys.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

What does Penn State football need to do to reach a bowl game? In a normal season, Penn State would be out of bowl contention with a losing record already secured.

Defensive struggle

In terms of scoring, Rutgers’ defense has really struggled to keep points off the board this season.

The Scarlet Knights rank dead last in the Big Ten, giving up over 35 points per game.

While the offense has been able to put things together this year, key mistakes and lapses in coverage have ultimately cost Rutgers multiple games.

Considering defensive coordinator Robb Smith’s unit has given up over 30 points in all but one game, it would be fair to think the group is eager for an opportunity to play the Nittany Lions, who are scoring just 25 points per contest.

But like the Nittany Lions' defense, Rutgers will need to prepare for two options at quarterback as Sean Clifford will likely once again be the starter with Will Levis being utilized in certain packages throughout the afternoon.

Breaking the streak

The last time the Scarlet Knights were able to take down Penn State, Ronald Reagan sat in the Oval Office and the average tank of gas cost just under a dollar.

Ever since joining the Big Ten, Rutgers has really struggled against, well, everyone, but the Nittany Lions especially.

In six meetings, the Scarlet Knights have yet to score over 10 points and have scored just two touchdowns combined in those matchups.

But Schiano’s groups seem to be turning a page this season. The Scarlet Knights not only snapped their 21-game Big Ten losing streak, but they are also becoming competitive on a weekly basis, which couldn’t be said in recent years.

Getting a win over Penn State under its belt would surely give the Rutgers program some confidence as it looks toward the future under Schiano.