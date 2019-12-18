Penn State football weekly press conference, James Franklin
Buy Now

Penn State football head coach James Franklin addresses the media at a weekly press conference ahead of the season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State's final signing on National Singing Day wasn't a highly touted, five-star recruit or even a football player at all.

The Nittany Lions signed Sawyer Bell, a seven year-old, who is a member of Team IMPACT.

Team IMPACT is an organization that connects kids with serious and chronic illnesses to local college athletic teams.

According to Brian Tripp, Bell is currently going through treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma and is now an honorary member of the team.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags