Penn State's final signing on National Singing Day wasn't a highly touted, five-star recruit or even a football player at all.

The Nittany Lions signed Sawyer Bell, a seven year-old, who is a member of Team IMPACT.

We are so excited to officially welcome honorary signee Sawyer Bell to the #PennState Football Family!@GoTeamIMPACT#PSUSigningDay#FifthQuarter pic.twitter.com/FxMG49ydgY — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 18, 2019

Team IMPACT is an organization that connects kids with serious and chronic illnesses to local college athletic teams.

According to Brian Tripp, Bell is currently going through treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma and is now an honorary member of the team.

Very cool moment for @PennStateFball on National Signing Day. Nittany Lions ink 7 year-old Sawyer Bell to join program. Currently going through treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma. He’s an honorary team member through Team Impact. @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/ENaCww1Px6 — Brian Tripp (@BTrippTweets) December 18, 2019