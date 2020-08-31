After weeks of uncertainty about how the Big Ten arrived at its decision to cancel sports seasons including football this fall, the results of the vote were revealed.

As first reported by The Athletic, the Big Ten’s Presidents and Chancellors voted 11-3 in favor of cancelling the upcoming seasons due to medical information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten's vote to postpone fall sports was 11-3, as we now know. The three dissenting votes, source tells @TheAthleticCFB: Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State. https://t.co/uNIfcz91DZ — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 31, 2020

The three schools to reportedly vote to play this season were Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State according to multiple reports.

The Big Ten released a statement in response to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska players who are suing the conference and asking it to reverse its decision to postpone the fall season.

The statement reads in part:

“The facts are clear that there was indeed a vote that far exceeded the 60% threshold, and the decision by the COP/C was based on the input of several medical and infectious disease experts in the best interest of the health and wellness of student-athletes and the surrounding communities among the 14 member institutions. The Big Ten asks that the motion be denied.

“The Big Ten Conference continues to share the disappointment that student-athletes and families are feeling. The Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force will continue to be transparent as it actively considers options to get back to competition when it is safe to play.”



Statement from the Big Ten: pic.twitter.com/12j953OTl1 — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 31, 2020

In a call with reporters on Aug. 17, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said she was “unclear” if the Big Ten leadership ever voted to cancel fall sports.

Both Barbour and Penn State President Eric Barron released statements supporting the conference’s decision to cancel the upcoming seasons in the immediate aftermath of the conference’s announcement.

Since the Big Ten’s decision on Aug. 11, the conference has received a lot of backlash from players, parents and coaches, including a lawsuit from eight Nebraska players to reverse the conference’s decision.

There have also been reports the conference is considering a fall football season that would begin Thanksgiving week. The conference has also been looking at options to play this winter or spring and more information should be available in the “coming weeks” according to Barbour.

