When Penn State football returns to Beaver Stadium, it will be for one of the biggest games in the country.

The Big Ten released its second conference-only schedule on Saturday morning, as the conference will officially return to the football field on the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Penn State will open its season on the road against Indiana on Oct. 24.

The Nittany Lions will return to Beaver Stadium on Halloween to take on Ohio State, in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.

Penn State will also play at home against Iowa and Michigan State and will make a trip to Ann Arbor on Nov. 28 to take on Michigan.

The full schedule can be seen below:

Oct. 24 - at Indiana

Oct. 31 - Ohio State

Nov. 7 - Maryland

Nov. 14 - at Nebraska

Nov. 21 - Iowa

Nov. 28 - at Michigan

Dec. 5 - at Rutgers

Dec. 12 - Michigan State

The Big Ten championship and other week 9, cross-division games are set to be played on the weekend of Dec 18-19. The Big Ten Championship game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

