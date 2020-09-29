College football brought a bit of everything last weekend, as there were close matchups, comeback wins and ranked teams falling as well.

And with the SEC now back in the mix, fall Saturdays are starting to look normal again.

Although the Big Ten and Pac-12 have not yet returned, teams are already playing some crucial games against critical opponents that will shape up teams’ outlooks for the rest of the season.

So with that, here were the top storylines from the weekend.

A pair of top-6 upsets

Saturday came with some big upsets as two of the top six teams in the nation fell to unranked opponents.

First was the defending national champion LSU, who tasted defeat for the first time in nearly two years as it lost to SEC West foe Mississippi State 44-34.

Transfer quarterback K.J. Costello stole the show for the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge, with 623 yards on 36-for-60 passing and had five passing touchdowns.

With Ed Orgeron’s team looking to replace almost its entire starting lineup from last season, it isn’t a total surprise that this happened, and the Tigers may continue to struggle if Myles Brennan can’t reach a level of consistency.

Shifting to the Big 12, playoff hopeful Oklahoma lost in heartbreaking fashion.

The Sooners, who are looking to take the next step in 2020, were defeated by unranked Kansas State in upset fashion for the second consecutive year.

The Wildcats overcame a 21-point second half deficit and were able to get the win in regulation thanks to a Blake Lynch 50-yard field goal with less than five minutes to go.

No. 11 UCF, No. 16 Cincinnati remain most dominant Group of Five teams

With both teams now 2-0 on the season, it appears UCF as well as Cincinnati are the two Group of Five programs to beat in 2020.

The Knights, despite not playing a perfect game, were able to get more than enough out of sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel to get a 51-28 win against East Carolina on Saturday.

Gabriel sparked UCF after some first quarter struggles and was able to pull away from the unranked Pirates after speeding up the tempo toward the end of the second half.

The Hawaii native, after two starts, is tied for second in the country in passing touchdowns with eight and fourth in yards with 825.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, was able to take down a fellow top-25 opponent in Army after scheduling the game just over a month ago.

Luke Fickell’s team was able to get the huge home win, as the Bearcat defense put on an incredible performance against the strong Army run game and even caused a pair of critical turnovers.

Cincinnati and UCF are slated to play on Nov. 21, which will likely decide who gets College Football Playoff consideration as a Group of Five team.

Pitt continues its sneaky good start

Through the early part of this wacky college football season, it’s fair to say the most underrated team in the country has been Pitt.

A Penn State-Pitt matchup this season easily could’ve been the best game in the rivalry’s recent memory.

The Panthers are 3-0 and are the No. 24 team in the nation. They defeated No. 21 ranked Louisville 23-20 on Saturday to get to the three win mark.

Their talented defensive line has turned Pat Narduzzi’s group from a solid team to an ACC threat, giving up just 10 points per game so far, which is good for sixth in the country.

Plus, with quarterback Kenny Pickett seeming more confident by the week, a game next month against Miami will be interesting, as it'll be a good test to see where this Pittsburgh team is really at.

If it wants any chance at knocking off No. 1 ranked Clemson later this season, the defense from these first few weeks will have to remain solid while the offense continues to get caught up to speed.

