Penn State announced on Thursday that it would be postpoing all football-related activities until further notice due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The postponement includes but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availability, pro day and any other football-related activities.

A final decision on the annual Blue-White game scheduled for April 18 has not been made.

In a statement the university said, “We are assessing this rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority.”

The statement went on to say that the program is taking guidance from university leadership, health experts and local authorities.