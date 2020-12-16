Penn State vs. Iowa Football, Goodson shifts past Shaka Toney (18)
Buy Now
Jonah Rosen

On National Signing Day, a few of Penn State’s current stars were recognized by the Big Ten.

Three Nittany Lions were featured on the coach-selected team, including both defensive ends Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh on the first team.

Alongside the edge rushers, safety Jaquan Brisker also made the list as a third team selection.

In the honors selected by the media, four Penn Staters made the cut.

Toney was once again named to the first team, while Oweh was featured on the second team and defensive backs Lamont Wade and Joey Porter Jr. rounded out the Nittany Lion selections on the third team.

A redshirt senior out of Philadelphia, Toney has amassed 25 total tackles and four sacks in what could be his final season in Happy Valley.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags