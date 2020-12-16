On National Signing Day, a few of Penn State’s current stars were recognized by the Big Ten.

Three Nittany Lions were featured on the coach-selected team, including both defensive ends Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh on the first team.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞) 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬. pic.twitter.com/z3BsdLfgbv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020

Alongside the edge rushers, safety Jaquan Brisker also made the list as a third team selection.

In the honors selected by the media, four Penn Staters made the cut.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞) 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚. pic.twitter.com/qfAXtjwq3i — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020

Toney was once again named to the first team, while Oweh was featured on the second team and defensive backs Lamont Wade and Joey Porter Jr. rounded out the Nittany Lion selections on the third team.

A redshirt senior out of Philadelphia, Toney has amassed 25 total tackles and four sacks in what could be his final season in Happy Valley.

