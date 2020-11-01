With his team down double digits in the early stages of the second half to perennial powerhouse Ohio State, Jahan Dotson crossed into the end zone for a struggling Penn State’s first touchdown of the game.

But that wasn’t the end of his highlight reel in the Nittany Lions’ first home game on a crisp Halloween evening — it was just the beginning.

Dotson finished with three touchdown catches and 144 receiving yards on eight receptions, doubling the amount of catches by any other blue-and-white receiver in Penn State’s 38-25 loss to the Buckeyes.

His stats, though, aren’t what Penn State fans will remember after their program’s second loss in just two games.

They’ll remember one play, a catch-of-the-year candidate in the opening seconds of the final period of regulation.

Dotson hand-fought with Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade before jumping over the defender to make a one-handed grab, before casually strolling into the end zone.

“I have to practice that after practice because the coaches prohibit that in practice,” Dotson said about the one-handed grab. “It’s two hands every time you get an opportunity to catch the ball.”

The junior wideout would then go on to score his second fourth quarter touchdown to single handedly keep Penn State alive as it looked to avoid its second-straight loss.

With his three touchdowns, Dotson became just the seventh Nittany Lion since 2000 to score thrice and the first to do so since current tight end Pat Freiermuth did so against Michigan State last season.

Coming into the marquee matchup between the two Big Ten East schools, Dotson let his quarterback Sean Clifford know he was going to try to be the first option on Penn State’s offense.

So Clifford gave Dotson the chances he wanted, and the receiver stayed true to his word and delivered when it mattered most.

“I gave him some shots, and he made them,” Clifford said of Dotson’s performance. “I was really proud of Jahan.”

And Dotson doesn’t plan out every move he’s going to make or how he’s going to catch the ball on each down, he just does whatever he needs to do to feel the ball hit his gloves.

“I can make plays when I get the ball, and that's that's my goal every time I touch the ball or get an opportunity to touch the ball,” Dotson said. “It’s just to make a play.”

Dotson’s tangible production backs up his effort to grab the ball, as the New Jersey native has now totaled 929 career receiving yards with nine touchdowns in three seasons.

When he’s in between the white lines on fall Saturdays, Dotson doesn’t see the football as just a game — he sees it as his livelihood.

“I approach it as $1 million in the air,” Dotson said. “Every time the ball is in the air, it’s a chance to make a name for yourself.”

As Dotson continues his Penn State career, Franklin compared the receiver to former Nittany Lions who are actually making millions of dollars as professionals in the NFL.

“Jahan did some nice things, which I think is gonna be really important,” Franklin said. “Over the last number of years, we’ve always had that one guy — whether it’s KJ [Hamler], whether it’s [Chris] Godwin or whether it’s Mike Gesicki.”

And before the game even started, Dotson knew he would perform to his lofty standards after an internal conversation with a family member he lost earlier this year.

Dotson’s grandmother, Gloria Bigelow, died in April — and Dotson has looked to her for advice in his pregame ritual throughout the first two games of his junior season.

“Every week, I bring a little T-shirt that has her on it and I just keep it with me,” Dotson said. “I talk to her before every game, I have a long conversation with her and she just let me know the opportunity was there today.”

“My family is telling me to be patient all the time and that’s what I’m doing — it finally paid off.”

As the season wears on with Penn State’s home affair against Maryland next week, Dotson will continue to lean on the backs of his family members who aren’t with him physically.

“My relationship with my grandparents is still so tight,” Dotson said. “That’s why I feel like I can bring her with me to these games and she’s gonna be right alongside me every single game.”

