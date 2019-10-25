Dylan Jacobs:

Penn State certainly has the talent advantage, but in the past two meetings, that really hasn’t mattered.

The Spartans have gotten the better of the Nittany Lions the past two years, setting up a possible revenge game for Penn State.

Michigan State has not played well as of late, losing back-to-back games to Ohio State and Wisconsin.

With the history between these two teams, and the possibility of tough conditions — yes, maybe rain — I think this game is close.

But the talent will be too much and Penn State will hang on.

Score: Penn State 21-17

Benjamin Ferree:

Penn State will finally be bringing the Land Grant Trophy back to Pennsylvania.

In previous years, this would be a game that the Nittany Lions would find a way to lose, a letdown game that would prohibit them from reaching the next step as a program.

But this Penn State team is a little different.

They have proven so far this season that they just find ways to win and that will also be the case in East Lansing on Saturday.

Penn State’s defense is just too good for the Michigan State offense to have any success against.

The front seven for Penn State is going to dominate all game in what will be another physical game for the Nittany Lions.

On the offensive side of the ball, it won’t be pretty for Penn State but they will rely on big plays in order to sneak out of Michigan State and into a much needed bye week 8-0.

Score: Penn State 20-7

Caleb Wilfinger:

Michigan State’s offense has averaged 37.5 points per game in four wins this season, but in their losses, the Spartans only mustered 5.7 points per game.

Facing a Penn State defense that ranks third in the nation in points allowed at only 10 per game, there is cause for concern for the Spartans in this one.

While his numbers haven’t blown anyone away, Sean Clifford has helped lead his team to an average margin of victory of 30 points per game over its 7-0 start, and has played some of his best football on the road.

That bodes well for a Penn State side that will be eager to avenge losses to Michigan State in each of the last two seasons.

After picking up victories against Iowa and Michigan, Penn State’s defense should be just as convincing on Saturday.

Even though defeating a Big Ten rival is a difficult task, the Spartans defense has allowed 34.3 points per game over Michigan State’s last three games, and I don’t expect that to change against the Nittany Lions.

I like Penn State’s odds to win in this one.

Score: Penn State 27-13

Evan Patrick:

This could easily be a trap game for Penn State after starting off the season undefeated, but Michigan State doesn’t have the offense to unlock this dominant Nittany Lion defense.

The defensive side of the ball is the strength of both of these teams despite both quarterbacks being ranked top five in the Big Ten for total passing yards.

The Penn State pass rush will make it a long day for Brian Lewerke and Sean Clifford will be able to manage the game well enough to see out a win.

Score: Penn State 35-17