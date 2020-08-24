Even without a fall season, Penn State appeared in the AP Poll in the ranking’s first vote for the 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions appeared at No. 7 in the poll and was the second ranked Big Ten team, behind only Ohio State, who came in at No. 2.

Penn State finished the 2019 season at No. 9 in the AP Poll after an 11-2 season was capped off with a 53-39 Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.

The AP Poll will feature teams in conferences that have elected to not play in the fall until the season begins, in which it will then only include teams with fall schedules.