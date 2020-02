The 2020 Blue-White Game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. on April 18.

The game will air live on FS1 and be streamed on the FOX Sports app.

Admission will once again be free for the Blue-White Game and season ticket ticket and season parking permit holders for the 2019 season received a 2020 Blue-White Game parking permit with their 2019 season tickets last summer.

Fans without a parking permit can purchase one starting on March 2 or on the day of the game for $20.