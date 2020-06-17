The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee has finalized its recommendation for summer activities and preseason practice for the upcoming season this fall.

The model, assuming a school's first game is on Sept. 5, will have student-athletes be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23.

Then from July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes can be required to participate in up to 20 hours of "countable athletically related activities" per week.

This includes up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning, up to six hours per week for walkthroughs and up to six hours per week for meetings, which includes film review, position meetings, team meetings, position meetings and one-on-one meetings.

Student-athletes are required to have two days off during this period.

A 29-day preseason practice schedule would then be scheduled to begin on Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimation period followed by up to 25 on-field practices.

The plan also assumes that all local and state health policies are considered at the institutional level.

The model will be voted on by the Division I Council next Wednesday before being officially recommend to schools.