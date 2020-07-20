After EA Sports releases the latest Madden ratings for the popular video game franchise every year, players and fans take to social media to air their grievances over the disrespect of the players’ skill sets.

This year, though, the scrutiny seemed to be even more amplified as there was a lack of sports at the time the ratings were released.

Here’s my list of the underrated Nittany Lions in this year’s Madden ratings.

Saquon Barkley

Even as the highest-rated former Penn Stater, Saquon Barkley is grossly undervalued on the virtual gridiron.

Coming off of a season riddled with injuries, it’s easy to see why the ratings adjusters gave Barkley a 91 overall rating — but that doesn’t make it correct.

Barkley produced efficiently for a player who was injured for most of 2019, rushing for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns while also adding 438 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The former Nittany Lion standout was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie and has shown signs of progression since his introduction to the league, but he’s still behind the competition in terms of his Madden rating.

The only running back more valuable than Barkley in the NFL this season is going to be the Panther’s Christian McCaffery, who’s a member of the 99 club.

Everyone else, however, should be a tier lower than Barkley.

Ranked lower than the likes of Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook, Barkley has an opportunity to prove EA wrong by having yet another successful season in both the passing and rushing games.

In an ideal world, Barkley’s overall rating should hover around a 95 or 96, as that still leaves room for him to grow as he enters his third professional season.

Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki has seen his role in a dysfunctional Miami offense consistently increase, but his Madden rating hasn’t yet mirrored that fact.

Gesicki is once again rated in the 70s, at a 79 overall rating and boasts the seventh-highest rating on the Dolphins this season.

Without consistency at the quarterback position, Gesicki’s potential has been paused by the inability of Miami to field a potent offense around him.

As the Tua Tagovailoa era begins in Miami, Gesicki could see his numbers skyrocket with the former Alabama quarterback leading the offense.

We don’t know when Tagovailoa will take the field, but it’s safe to assume it’ll happen sometime this season with an aging Ryan Fitzpatrick as the current starter.

Appearing in 65% of the Dolphins offensive snaps a season ago, Gesicki is still the only quality tight end on the roster and will likely take the field for even more snaps in 2020.

None of Gesicki’s route-running ratings are above a 77, and his deep route running is set at a measly 69. But with an eight yards before catch average in 2019, Gesicki showed he can effectively get down the field.

So ratings adjusters, do your job and adjust Gesicki’s rating to at least the 80 overall threshold.

Adrian Amos

One of the most valuable safeties in the league in 2019, Adrian Amos made a big impact early and often on a new team in his fifth season.

Amos finished his first season in Green Bay with career highs in tackles, interceptions, tackles for loss and quarterback hits as one of the feature pieces of the Packer defense.

But he still hasn’t cracked the top-10 in Madden safety ratings.

The former Nittany Lion is currently pegged at an 86 overall, making him the No. 13 ranked safety in the league on the virtual gridiron.

Having started 72 games in his NFL career thus far, Amos is an experienced defensive back that hasn’t ever been a liability on the defensive side of the ball.

Amos is still entering his prime, preparing him for another breakout season in his second year with the Packers.

Amos should be at least a 90 overall, while players like Eddie Jackson and Kareem Jackson are above him.

