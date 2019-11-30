Sometimes it’s not all about the numbers on the scoreboard.

Yes, Penn State struggled at times against a two-win Rutgers team. It was a game that many expected to be over by the time the 1st quarter ended.

That wasn’t the case, as the Nittany Lions needed a second-half surge to pull away from the Scarlet Knights in the 27-6 victory.

But for now, it’s important to appreciate the win itself, and not how they got there.

Even before kickoff, it should have been known that this wouldn’t be the same Rutgers blowout that teams often have.

Sean Clifford, Yetur Gross-Matos and Tariq Castro-Fields all did not play Saturday because of injuries.

Those are arguably three of Penn State’s most important players that the team would be without.

And the injuries didn’t stop when the game began.

John Reid left the game. Rasheed Walker was injured. Lamont Wade got banged up. And there’s more who suffered their fair share of bumps and bruises.

A lot of players who don’t often get meaningful reps got them today, which is valuable in and of itself.

“They’re young. They get a couple reps, but not many,” offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said. “It’s definitely important to just try and stay calm, stay patient and keep working.”

Keaton Ellis and Jayson Oweh got the first starts of their young career, with guys like Joey Porter Jr., among others, getting significant playing time.

With plenty of talented players graduating soon, getting those guys to play more will be important.

“It’s impressive to see those guys step up because we know we’re going to need them down the road and in the future,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “Seeing them step up now means they’re going to be ready next season hits.”

These players aren’t using the injuries as excuses though. They know they have to step it up.

“We need to be better. It just comes down to the little things…,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “Going into the bowl game we need to be a lot better, a lot more physical.”

The game was far from perfect. They game never truly felt in doubt, but it was a little too close for comfort for some.

But for the senior class, one of the most successful in the program’s recent history, just walking off the field one more time victorious was sweet enough.

“At the end of the day, it’s my senior game. We won,” Gonzalez said. “For me, to be honest, I’m happy. No matter how we got there… we won.”

The younger guys know how important a win would have been for the seniors, so they are just happy to give them that.

“Obviously you want to play better, finish better, but it’s a special day,” Parsons said. “You have to cherish the moments with those guys.”

Even with all of the injuries. Even with the notion that a win’s a win for the seniors.

There will be plenty of people that will be unhappy that this game wasn’t more lopsided.

But, as James Franklin touches on, that’s just how sports work.

“What I would say is that every single one of you guys could probably look up 25 games this year that people were supposed to do something and lost. You could pick up another 25 games of people that had a tough game against an opponent, tougher than it was supposed to be,” Franklin said. “That’s not just college football, that’s pro football that’s high school football. That’s at every single level.”

It seems like every game, Rutgers is getting blown out.

But a lot of times, that doesn’t happen when Penn State comes up on the schedule.

“They have given us fits for years,” Franklin said. “There’s been games where we have played well but there’s been battles. I think in a lot of ways we always get Rutgers best. I think a lot of it is there’s so much familiarity with the two programs in terms of recruiting, in terms of region and all those types of things.”

It’s human nature to take an opponent lightly, but that was something that the team worked on throughout the week.

“Everybody has to deal with it. You have young guys who might set the bar lower just because of what you see, but you always have to set the bar high, always have to set everybody’s mentality,” linebacker Cam Brown said. “Clearly I don’t think we did a good a job as we should have.”

But when it was all set and done, Penn State got the win. And Penn State will always celebrate a win.

“I know we’re waking up tomorrow happy. We’re going to watch the film and there’s things that are going to need to get fixed and critiqued like we do every single week... At the end of the day we found a way to get a win against a Big Ten opponent. I think that gave us 10 for the year and a chance to get 11.”

The Nittany Lions are 10-2, better than a lot of people expected.

They have a strong chance of playing in the Rose Bowl, and not many people expected that.

How this game played out really doesn’t matter. Penn State will play in a marquee bowl game, with a shot to have a really successful season.

And maybe, with Thanksgiving being only a few days ago, fans should just take this game with a grain of salt.

“Maybe the amount of food we ate slowed us down,” Parsons said.