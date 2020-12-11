Penn State is set to take on Michigan State this weekend for the final regular season home game of the year, and the Nittany Lion program has announced there will be zero fan attendance, including the families of the seniors.

This is due to new coronavirus restrictions implemented by Governor Tom Wolf, which state that outdoor gatherings cannot have more than 50 people in attendance.

“We are extremely disappointed for our football seniors, their parents and their families," Penn State Athletics said in a statement. "They have been looking forward to their Senior Day and making arrangements to attend Saturday’s game, so this timing has proven difficult for all parties. However, we understand the gravity of the pandemic and know this decision was made with the health and safety of our communities at the forefront.”

