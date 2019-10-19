Dylan Jacobs:

The last three meetings between these two games have not been close.

The home team has one those matchups in convincing fashion, but I think we finally get a competitive game in this one.

Both teams have strong defenses and offenses that need some fine tuning.

I think Penn State jumps out to a lead early in this one, but I think Michigan hangs around throughout this one.

The Nittany Lions’ defense will be the difference, and they will walk out with a significant victory.

Score: Penn State 27-14

Benjamin Ferree:

After a long wait, this will finally be the year Penn State and Michigan will play a competitive game from start to finish.

Penn State will start this one slowly as it’s offense adapts to the Michigan defense but as the game wears on the Sean Clifford and company will make enough plays to take a lead over the Wolverines.

Penn State’s defense will stifle the still struggling Michigan offense and will shut them down all game leading to big momentum plays that will have Beaver Stadium rocking.

Score: Penn State 20-10

Caleb Wilfinger:

This rivalry has produced some lopsided games in recent memory, but I don’t expect that trend to continue on Saturday.

Penn State was professional in how it handled its first true road test, disposing Iowa last weekend behind another standout performance from its defense.

Once again, the Nittany Lions will need a strong showing from its defense to come out on top over a Michigan team that has a lot to prove in this one.

Penn State’s offense will be under intense scrutiny against a defense that places an emphasis on stopping the run. Ricky Rahne might look to get Sean Clifford comfortable in the passing game in the early going, before opening up the playbook later on.

If the Wolverines can hang tough and survive the first quarter push that traditionally boosts Penn State on a White Out night, we could have a competitive game on our hands.

However, I still expect Penn State’s defense to keep Michigan’s offense at bay for the majority of the contest, and the Nittany Lions will leave Beaver Stadium with their second consecutive statement win.

Score: Penn State 24-13

Evan Patrick:

This game should be a close one, with two familiar teams that have a lot in common.

Whichever offense is able to get rolling first should come away with the win, and I don’t think that the Michigan offense has what it takes to unravel Penn State’s dominant defense.

The Wolverines have been dependent on the ground game for offense with 14 rushing touchdowns compared to 10 passing this season.

Penn State’s third-ranked run defense will shut down freshman running back Zach Charbonnet and keep Michigan in the low teens.

If Noah Cain performs like he did against Iowa, the Nittany Lions will have a dependable rushing attack to complement Sean Clifford.

Clifford and KJ Hamler are almost guaranteed to connect on a big play if not multiple throughout the game and Penn State’s offense should be able to distance themselves enough to come away with the win.

Score: Penn State 20-13