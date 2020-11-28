It took six games but Penn State has found its fountain of youth.

The Nittany Lions started three true freshmen on the offensive side of the ball in their 27-17 win over Michigan, their first victory in the Big House since 2009.

Alongside fellow freshman Caziah Holmes, those three freshmen starters — Keyvone Lee, Parker Washington and Theo Johnson — combined for 267 of Penn State’s 417 total yards.

Penn State’s decision to start true freshmen at all three of the wide receiver, running back and tight end positions marked the first time the team has done so in the history of the program, but the decision wasn’t really by choice.

As the freshmen played major roles in the blue-and-white’s first visit to the win column this season, James Franklin was excited to see players who have been on campus for less than a year get their feet under them against the Wolverines.

“To see some of the young guys that were forced into significant roles figure it out today, do the dirty work and play winning football, it was great to see,” Franklin said.

While it may have been expected to see true freshmen injected to the top of the depth chart at some positions, mainly wide receiver, at the beginning of the season the running back spot was not one of them.

Lee and Holmes came in as the fourth and fifth-string running backs, respectively, behind Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford in the first official depth chart of the season earlier this fall.

But, just over a month into the season, they were the featured backs for offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s unit as the only two healthy running backs on scholarship.

“Those were our fourth and fifth team running backs, and I don’t mean that in a negative way — we had one of the most respected running back rooms in the country,” Franklin said. “You don’t get a whole lot of reps when you’re fourth and fifth on the depth chart without spring ball.”

Lee turned in a career-high 134 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 22 attempts, while Holmes registered 40 total yards of his own.

Out of American Collegiate Academy in Florida, Lee’s 134-yard day was the first time the 230-pound rusher tallied more than 50 total yards in his six-game collegiate career.

Coming into college, Lee and Holmes were both 4-star prospects out of running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider’s home state of Florida.

On the recruiting trail, though, Franklin didn’t expect to see the two out-of-state running backs contribute how they’ve contributed thus far.

“For me to sit here and say that I saw this coming, it’s just hard to say because the reps were so limited,” Franklin said. “When we recruited them, we thought they were both talented guys but we didn’t think they would be rotating in different types of games.”

After seeing the freshman in practice and game situations this season, redshirt senior Isaac Lutz has been able to forge a worthy comparison for Lee.

“He runs hard in between tackles, a little bit like Noah Cain,” Lutz said. “He’s able to bounce off and get yards after contact. He’s really good at finding those little creases and just falling forward.”

But Lee and Holmes weren’t the only true freshmen to carve their names into Penn State’s affair with Michigan.

Wide receiver Parker Washington caught nine passes for 93 yards, while missing just two of his targets, as he tripled the amount of receptions of any other Nittany Lion receiver.

To those around the program, Washington’s early successes haven’t come as a surprise.

“Parker is an impressive player all around, he comes in every week as a freshman and handles his business,” Lutz said. “I’m happy for Parker — he had a big catch in the beginning that sparked that touchdown drive. He’s definitely earned it.”

Washington now has 349 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in his young college career.

Starting quarterback Sean Clifford — who has been inconsistent himself this season — recognizes Washington as one of his most consistent options in the offensive scheme.

“He’s somebody I have a lot of trust in now,” Clifford said. “He’s working really hard and he hasn’t wavered through adversity, and I have a lot of respect for Parker.”

As Penn State looks to build off this win and keep its momentum, veterans like center and two-time captain Michal Menet will rely on the freshmen to continue their impressive performances.

“It’s definitely tough to step up to Power Five football like they did this year,” Menet said. “It just goes to show the quality of guys that come into this program at this point.

“They’ve been doing everything they can to put themselves in the best position, so for all those guys — it doesn’t surprise me.”

