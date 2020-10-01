Week 3 of the NFL season is complete, and plenty of former Penn State players are making their mark with their respective professional teams.

Here’s what to watch for in Week 4 from former Nittany Lions.

Allen Robinson

The Bears are one of the seven remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, and Allen Robinson has a new starting quarterback after Week 3.

Nick Foles stepped in for Mitch Trubisky, and Robinson benefited from the change, hauling in 10 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in a comeback victory over the Falcons.

Foles has been named the starter for Chicago moving forward, and he will need Robinson to make an impact against the Indianapolis defense, which ranks No. 1 in opponent passing yards per game this season.

The Bears host the Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is having a breakout season for Miami and has become one of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s favorite targets.

The third-year tight end ranks sixth among the NFL’s tight ends in receiving yards per game with 58.33.

The Dolphins host Russell Wilson and the undefeated Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Miles Sanders

Philadelphia takes on San Francisco in the Sunday night game where Sanders will feature as the Eagles’ starting running back.

The second-year back is coming off a strong Week 3 performance where he reached 95 yards on 18 carries against Cincinnati.

Sanders ranks inside the top-20 in rushing in the NFL despite playing in just two games, and the 49ers have the No. 16 rush defense in the NFL.

DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler

With the absence of usual No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton, the Broncos have relied on the two former Nittany Lions to step up in the passing game.

Hamler hauled in three passes for 30 yards in Denver’s lackluster performance against Tampa Bay in Week 3.

Hamilton didn’t record a reception but could be in line for more targets in Week 4 when the Broncos take on the Jets on Thursday night.