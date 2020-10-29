As Penn State walked off the Memorial Stadium turf last Saturday in defeat, James Franklin’s group was frustrated by the mistakes that led the team to its first opening week loss since 2015.

But an area where the team progressed as the game went on was with its young receiving corps, which is made up of some raw, but talented athletes.

Jahan Dotson, the expected No. 1 target of the group, led the way on Saturday but was held in check for most of the afternoon.

That is, until Dotson caught a game-changing 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, which gave the Nittany Lions their first lead of the second half.

While the Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native finished the day with 90 receiving yards on four catches, he knows that he and the rest of the young receiver group have more to offer.

This starts with Dotson, as he will have to step up as a leader despite his relatively quiet personality.

“What I can do is just come in every day to practice and put my head down and go to work,” Dotson said. “I'm not really much of a vocal leader, I just try to lead by example so that the young guys see what I'm doing, and hopefully they just follow my footsteps.”

While Dotson is the only target with significant experience other than Pat Freiermuth, this unit expects to grow together as the season goes on.

The man responsible for getting them the ball, quarterback Sean Clifford, remains confident in the new faces and is optimistic based on what he saw in the group despite the loss.

“I have confidence in all of them really. Pat obviously is an All-American for a reason, [and] Jahan is another guy who has experience so it's easier to get him the ball early,” Clifford said. “But KeAndre [Lambert-Smith] got his feet wet, I think Parker Washington did some really good things, and Daniel George is somebody who I expect to keep making catches.”

In addition to the recievers who saw playing time on Saturday, redshirt junior Cam Sullivan-Brown is another young player who the Nittany Lions are high on.

Sullivan-Brown was inactive last weekend, and his status for Ohio State is still unknown, but he is yet another unproven target that Clifford has full faith in.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

“Cam Sullivan-Brown wasn't available last game, but I'm very excited to see what he's going to be able to do,” Clifford said. “So we have a lot of talent, younger talent, but at the same time, I’m very confident in that group.”

And while Penn State is in win-now mode, that group knows that confidence will come in practice first.

“It all starts with practice honestly. The more we make plays in practice, the more [Clifford] is going to feel comfortable throwing the ball to us in those little tight windows and situations that appear in the game,” Dotson said. “I feel like we’ve just got to get that chemistry down in practice and it will all pan out.”