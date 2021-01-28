Once again, Penn State has had an impact player heading into the NCAA transfer portal.

Per 247Sports, Redshirt freshman linebacker Lance Dixon will enter the portal following the 2020 season, in which he appeared in all nine games for the Nittany Lions.

Dixon, a former five-star recruit, had ten tackles and 2.5 for loss in his second season with the team and could have been an impact player next season.

The Michigan native will now look for a new school, potentially not too far from home as his high school coach, Ron Bellamy, is now the current wide receivers coach at the University of Michigan.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

