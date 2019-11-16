Beaver Stadium was almost silent.

Indiana just completed an 11-play, 91-yard drive to cut the Penn State lead to three points in the fourth quarter.

After a disappointing performance a week earlier, Penn State’s defense once again struggled to contain an opposing offense.

On Saturday, it didn’t cost Penn State a victory like it did in Minnesota, but growth needs to be made and it needs to be made quickly.

“I think there is a lot of area for improvement,” safety Garrett Taylor said. “I think we came out a little bit slow in that first quarter but turned it around.”

“Then, I think we had a couple plays here and there where one guy wasn’t doing his job so I think we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit in terms of that.”

Penn State gave up 462 yards of total offense to Indiana, marking the second straight week the defense gave up over 400 yards.

A big part of that was the success of the Indiana passing game.

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey picked apart the Penn State defense on his way to an impressive 371 yards through the air on 31 completions.

And this comes as no surprise.

Indiana has the strongest passing offense in the Big Ten and one of the top in the country, but Penn State, who is considered a top defense in the nation, had no answers.

The Hoosiers hit on two big pass plays early in the first quarter, including a 38-yard touchdown where no Nittany Lion was in the vicinity of the receiver.

“Just miscommunication,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “I think we are one of the best defenses in the country when we communicate and everybody is on the same page so that was just miscommunication.”

“It’s controllable, you just can’t have it. Just having everyone being attentive and remembering what we did in practice because we’ve seen the same looks.”

These small, seemingly simple communication errors are a big problem and one that needs to be rectified before Penn State’s trip to Ohio State next week.

Early in Saturday’s game, Penn State’s defense was aggressive. The Nittany Lions were blitzing in order to generate some semblance of a pass rush.

The problem was that the blitzes rarely made it to Ramsey and Penn State often had one-on-one coverage on the outside, against Indiana’s big receivers.

And the Penn State secondary got exposed for the second straight week.

From the first drive of the game the Nittany Lions were getting picked apart by an opposing quarterback. Penn State’s defense once again started slow.

“We just need to wake up. We have to pick that energy up, the juice up,” Taylor said. “I think that’s one thing we do a good job with as a defense is playing with a lot of passion and I think sometimes, this game and the game before that, I think that the energy and passion might have been lacking so we have to figure out something to do to get guys going early.

“We don’t need to keep coming out and get punched in the mouth for us to wake up.”

And for Taylor, this process of making sure everyone is ready to play from the opening snap is on the leaders of the team.

“From the moment we wake up to pregame in the locker room, we’ve got to hold each other accountable,” Taylor said. “If we see some guys with not good body language in the locker room, if we sense guys are a little flat.”

“Guys can’t be scared to hold guys accountable, call guys out. That’s something we need. Everyone feeds off of each other. That positive, good energy, people feed off that and if we don’t have that and come out flat again, obviously that’s not going to be acceptable.”

After a shaky first quarter, Penn State adjusted to the Hoosiers dangerous passing game and settled in, with a less aggressive, more zone oriented attack, which almost completely eliminated the explosive plays from Indiana.

“We stopped giving up the big stuff. I think we were just killing ourselves,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “I think after we realized what was going on, we just came together and stepped up and made them earn it.”

“We started making them drive down the field, instead of giving up those big throws.”

Penn State certainly kept everything in front of them and made Indiana earn it, the problem was that Indiana executed and did earn it.

Indiana sensed the shift in the Penn State coverage and turned away from the explosive plays and to a “dink and dunk” approach.

The Hoosiers threw a lot of short bubble routes, slants and whatever else the Penn State defense would give them.

But then the tackling woes started for Penn State, which turned short Indiana passes into big gains..

“We pride ourselves on being a good tackling team especially on the perimeter,” Taylor said. “We work that a lot in practice.”

“When we have opportunities to come up and make an open field tackle that’s something we need to capitalize on.”

Penn State was able to do just enough to escape Indiana’s upset bid with a victory, something that is becoming a common theme for this Penn State team.

But now its biggest test of the season is upon them, a matchup against one of the most explosive teams in the country, on the road, with a likely spot in the Big Ten Championship game on the line.

Saturday was Penn State’s last chance to get the communication errors, get the slow start and the bad tackling out of the way.

It was Penn State’s last chance to make those mistakes and come away with a victory.

“A lot of players have been ready for this moment,” Parsons said. “Games like Ohio State-Penn State, this is where you make a name for yourself and I think we are going to go down as a person that will make a name for themselves.”