When the Big Ten made its decision to cancel the fall sports season last week, it did so while leaving the possibility of playing in the spring wide open.

In fact, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour says that athletics directors across the conference are already looking into how it could work.

“In terms of the viability of a spring season for football and frankly for all of our sports, I absolutely see it being viable,” Barbour said on Monday. “Obviously it's going to depend on where the virus is at the time, all of our sports are going to depend on that, but to be honest with you, being who we are as athletic directors, we turned our attention to that pretty quickly.”

In his Wednesday press conference, James Franklin was asked how a spring season would affect the future of the program both on and off the field.

He immediately brought up the challenges that would come with a delayed start, which include recruiting and preparation for the fall 2021 season.

Taking that into consideration, Franklin feels that a winter season is much more feasible than playing in the spring.

“I think it needs to be more of a winter season than a spring season,” Franklin said. “The later you go into the year [the more] it's going to start to impact the following season.

“It's going to have an impact in terms of too many games in a short period of time, in terms of injury [and] enough time for guys to get healthy, for injury prevention, for the right amount of training that we have to do beforehand to be ready to compete.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

James Franklin supports Penn State football players and parents making their voices heard On Sunday, 82 Penn State parents penned a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and Pe…

Not only is the seventh-year head coach worried about the health of his players, but he is also concerned for the ones who are preparing to play at the next level.

Linebacker Micah Parsons has already opted out of the upcoming season in order to focus on the 2021 NFL Draft. Multiple other Penn State players are also projected to be picked in the draft.

“How many guys are going to end up playing, how many guys aren't going to end up playing based on opting out? Is the NFL going to move back the combine and the draft, which they have the ability to do based on the collective bargaining agreement?,” Franklin said.

“...All these things have got to be tied together to make it work effectively and efficiently for as many [players] as possible.”

Franklin acknowledged that the conference will also have to think about how it would host games in the winter, as weather conditions in Big Ten country could create some problems that would require an indoor setting.

“The domes provide an opportunity for consistency from a weather standpoint,” Franklin said. “And I think it also just helps with kind of the routine. These domes will get used to working with the Big Ten and how we make it work and you don't have TV flying all over the country.”

“They're able to set up as basically a home base in these cities.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Should a winter season be held, games likely won’t occur at Beaver Stadium which has an immense impact on the town of State College.

“As the head football coach at Penn State, I carry a weight with me,” Franklin said. “I know the impact it has on the community. I go on my little walks through town up Beaver and down College or vice versa.

“I know Penn State football has a significant impact, on the community, on the people in our community, on the businesses in the community.”

However, Franklin is willing to make this sacrifice in order for a season to occur at some point this winter.

“So in a perfect world, would you love to have games in Beaver Stadium this winter? And be able to have fans there and be able to help the local economy? Yes, without a doubt,” Franklin said. “100% but based on all the information we have, I don't know how realistic that is right now.”

Whether the Nittany Lions are playing at Beaver Stadium or the warm confines of a dome in the midwest, Franklin is ultimately committed to making this work in order to help his team fulfill its dream of playing out this season.

“It's our players passion and it's their dream to not only have an unbelievable college experience, but for some of them to play in the NFL as well,” Franklin said. “So there's so many things that factor into this but again, we're at a point right now that we’ve got to do everything we possibly can to save the 2020 season.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERGAE