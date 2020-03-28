The sports world is on hold due to coronavirus and on Saturday, James Franklin shared a message with his two daughters, Shola and Addy.

Franklin opens the message by thanking the healthcare workers, and then says to follow local, state and federal guidelines to help fight the virus.

“While we are all disappointed to press pause on the sporting world, we know it’s the right choice,” Franklin said in the video. “When the time comes we will come back stronger and better than ever. We look forward to the next time we are in Beaver Stadium.“

Shola then reminded people to wash their hands regularly and thoroughly, while Addy said “stay safe Nittany Nation.”

The message ends with the family doing a ‘we are’ chant.

Franklin spoke to the media on Wednesday and said, "I'm not a politician, but there's part of me that would just like to lock the whole country down."

On Saturday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf added Centre County to the list of Pennsylvania counties under a stay at home order.

As of Saturday, Pennsylvania had a reported 2,751 cases, with 34 deaths statewide. Centre County has 15 reported positive cases.