When Penn State and Pitt take the field on Saturday at noon, it will be the 100th meeting between the two teams and possibly the last.

The game is the last one in the four-game contract the schools started in 2016.

So, how does our staff think the Nittany Lions fare in what might be the final meeting between the two rivals.

Dylan Jacobs

Penn State 35, Pitt 14.

This is essentially Pitt's Super Bowl. Who know's what it's season will be, but this is the game they will care about the most.

With Penn State's recent first half struggles, the Panthers will have change to stay in the game and pull off a major upset in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions need a fast start.

Caleb Wilfinger

Penn State 38, Pitt 17.

Unlike the first two weeks, there is less of an obvious talent disparity between the two sides. However, Pittsburgh played some uninspired football in splitting its first two games at home.

Look for Penn State's offense to cause all sorts of problems for a reeling Pitt defense especially in the running game.

Benjamin Ferree

Penn State 33, Pitt 6.

Penn State needs to establish a run game against Pitt early and a big part of that is the offensive line play.

Buffalo loaded the box and forced the Nittany Lions to throw the ball. Penn State will be much more successful offensively if it can run the football and get Ricky Slade more involved in the offense.

Evan Patrick

Penn State 48, Pitt 13.

It will be interesting to see what kind of emphasis James Franklin's side has on producing in the first half after a lackluster opening 30 minutes a week prior.

If Penn State is making plays early on offense, it will be a long day for Pitt, Pitt needs to keep this game close for as long as they can.