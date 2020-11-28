Penn State finally found the win column on Saturday after its worst start in program history.

The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan 27-17, winning their first game in Ann Arbor since 2009.

While there were many improvements from the past few weeks for James Franklin’s team, here is how Penn State was able to get its first victory.

Finally, a fast start

For the first time this season, Penn State was able to get out to the start it wanted.

The Nittany Lions scored an opening-drive touchdown thanks to some impressive running from Keyvone Lee.

Lee and the offensive line were able to control the ground game, which freed up the throwing ability of quarterback Sean Clifford.

The freshman running back’s six-yard score was Penn State’s first opening-drive touchdown for Kirk Ciarrocca’s unit and was the first opening-drive score since a Week 1 field goal against Indiana.

Penn State previously had been outscored 117-33 in the first half of its first five games.

Winning the turnover battle

Another issue that has killed Penn State in 2020 has been the turnover battle.

Heading into this week, the Nittany Lions had a -7 turnover differential while both quarterbacks continued to be sloppy with the ball.

But for the first time this season, Penn State came out on top in terms of turnover differential as the group protected the ball while forcing a crucial Wolverine fumble in the first half to have a +1 differential.

Considering Franklin said last week that ball security and turnovers were the group’s biggest concern, this is a step in the right direction for both the offense and defense.

Containing Michigan’s quarterbacks

Cade McNamara made his first start of the season this afternoon after he pulled off a gutsy win at Rutgers last week.

But the Penn State defense was able to get some solid pressure on McNamara as the day went on. He was taken down on multiple occasions and pressured often.

Although the Nittany Lions defensive line was unable to pick up a sack, the pressure on McNamara as well as Joe Milton made the life of both quarterbacks uneasy.

The Wolverines were only able to muster up 112 total passing yards on the day as the program's struggles at the quarterback position continued.