Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Will Levis (7) rushes during the game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-6.

Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis delivered on his promise on Saturday afternoon as he completed a backward five-mile run, which he did for the Makin’ Lemonade Fund.

Levis is among a group of young adults that have helped promote the fund that donates to the CDC Foundation, Feeding America and Direct Relief.

The group encouraged that people take part in running challenges and pledge money toward the organization.

