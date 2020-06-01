Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis delivered on his promise on Saturday afternoon as he completed a backward five-mile run, which he did for the Makin’ Lemonade Fund.

5 miles backwards run for @MakinLemonFund ... COMPLETE. Definitely one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do. Won’t be doing it again 😂. Thank you for the support! Check what it was all about if you haven’t yet at https://t.co/XaIpeHusdq pic.twitter.com/YnLme9aZ6r — Will Levis (@will_levis) May 30, 2020

Levis is among a group of young adults that have helped promote the fund that donates to the CDC Foundation, Feeding America and Direct Relief.

The group encouraged that people take part in running challenges and pledge money toward the organization.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State defensive tackle and Harrisburg native Damion Barber enters transfer portal Penn State defensive tackle Damion Barber announced on Twitter that he has entered the trans…