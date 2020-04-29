As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was finally able to leave his basement in suburban New York with the conclusion of the 2020 NFL draft, many players who had not heard their name selected had to find their new homes via free agency.

This included six former Nittany Lions who will now pursue their professional football careers while facing the uphill battle of being labeled as undrafted free agents.

But while many view this title as an obstacle, others have used it to fuel themselves and have had hall of fame careers as a result.

Of course that is few and far between but many go on to be serviceable NFL players with solid careers and a few of these former Penn Stater’s may have the chance to make that impact.

Steven Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals

Gonzalez has been a productive and extremely durable offensive lineman in his Penn State career, starting in 39 straight games dating back to 2017.

As a fifth year senior in 2019, Stevens took home second team all conference honors and was an anchor for James Franklin in his years protecting Trace McSorley and Sean Clifford.

Gonzalez also has the physical traits to be an offensive lineman at the next level with his 6-foot-4 341 pound frame.

But what might allow Gonzalez to make an immediate impact is the current direction of Arizona with a somewhat aging offensive line.

While the Cardinals patched up some of their issues inside with the signing of former Giant Justin Pugh last summer, veteran JR Sweezy will play out the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

General manager Steve Keim took Houston tackle Josh Jones in the second round but no guards to eventually succeed the vets.

This opens up an opportunity for Gonzalez who is going to be able to compete for a backup spot in Glendale before this upcoming season.

So a couple injuries or good preseason performance could lead to Gonzalez not only making the 53-man roster but having an impact for the team in 2020 as well.

Surely Arizona will be open to any young offensive line play it can get with blossoming quarterback Kyler Murray looking for proper protection.

Plus Murray’s quick tempo on offense combined with the mobility, benefit a younger offensive lineman who can keep up and meet him stride for stride.

Nick Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Another Nittany Lion which could wind up making their team’s final roster is Nick Bowers, who has had an injury-filled college career.

Bowers was a super athletic and mobile tight end coming out of high school and was Penn State’s highest tight end recruit at the time.

But thanks to injuries and setbacks Bowers could not play a full season in the Nittany Lion offense until this past season where he started in all 13 games.

While Bowers was able to play throughout that stretch, he did so behind star tight end Pat Freiermuth and did not get a chance to be one of Sean Clifford’s go-to guys.

With a fully healthy season under his belt, Bowers has a chance to make an impression on Raider head coach John Gruden if he can bring back some of that athleticism which made him such a highly touted recruit.

Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints

Lastly, former Nittany Lion punter Blake Gillikin will have a chance to make an impression on his new team but will of course be in the same locker room as Pro Bowl punter Thomas Moorstead.

Moorstead is likely the best punter in franchise history as the former SMU Mustang has spent 11 seasons in New Orleans which includes a Super Bowl title in his rookie season.

But of course all good things come to an end and with Moorstead at age 34 as it may be time to start grooming his replacement.

Even if Gillikin lands on the practice squad this year, he may have a good chance to take over for Moorstead in the future or if an injury were to occur.

The Georgia native was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season and finished second in school history in 43.03 yards per punt.