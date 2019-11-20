The biggest game of the season is on the horizon for Penn State as it travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes are undefeated on the season, first in the Big Ten East and hold the No. 2 ranking in the nation.

James Franklin addressed the challenge and other updates at practice on Wednesday.

Injury Updates

KJ Hamler and Noah Cain have been two of Penn State’s most reliable offensive contributors this season and both of their statuses are up in the air for Saturday’s matchup.

After the game against Indiana in which Hamler sustained his injury, Franklin said that the team was ‘pretty hopeful’ that the redshirt sophomore would be available for the Ohio State game.

As for Cain, the freshman hasn’t seen the field in either of the team’s last two games games in a row now after emerging as the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 option at running back.

Franklin provided an update on his status after Wednesday’s practice.

“I thought he looked pretty good today,” Franklin said. “Obviously we’ve still got a little bit more time before the game, that’s the most that he’s done [in practice] probably in the last couple weeks — I think it will probably still be a game-time decision to make sure he’s 100 percent.”

Planning for a talented Buckeyes team

This Ohio State team may be the most talented one that James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have ever come up against.

From quarterback Justin Fields to heisman candidate defensive end Chase Young, the Buckeyes’ roster is stacked.

“I think what you do is identify who the ‘problem’ guys are, obviously they have a bunch of them, but some stand out more than others, but you can’t chase them all,” Franklin said. “You pick out whoever those guys are on offense, defense and special teams and make sure your game plan deals with that.”

Young is second in the nation with 13.5 sacks and has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks all season.

“The other balance is you spend too much time trying to deal with and limit Chase [Young]’s impact that you’re also not attacking the defense and doing the things you have to do to be successful because you’re so worried about Chase [Young],” Franklin said. “That’s to me the real balance, how do you spend enough time on those guys so they don’t have too much of an impact in the game but also put your guys in a position to still have opportunities to make plays and be aggressive.”

Lamont Wade

The junior safety spoke with the media after practice and touched on everything from the ensuing game against the Buckeyes to his development as a player in his time at Penn State.

“That’s what you sign up for when you come to a place like this, week in and week out we’re playing good, quality teams, teams that have guys just like us,” Wade said. “Playing in this league, guys are going to make plays but we’re going to make plays too so we can’t hang our head over one play because we have four quarters to play.”

Wade started his career with the Nittany Lions as a corner before moving to safety, and now his most common role is as a nickel corner or hybrid defensive back.

Wade’s versatility has been of great value to this Penn State defense and he has come a long way in his time in Happy Valley.

“It feels good, realistically I feel like I can play seven positions on defense from either corner position, either safety position to when we play dollar, the money linebacker and the star as well,” Wade said. “I just feel like the versatility, being able to play those things helps me out a lot, helps the team a lot.”