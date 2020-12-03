Surrounded by the empty bleachers of the usually unwelcoming Big House Saturday, Penn State got over a hump it had failed to leap over in its five previous games.

It outscored its opponent.

The Nittany Lions closed out their first win of the campaign with a 27-17 final score against Michigan, ending a 5-game skid that was characterized by a lack of offensive firepower.

Coming into the season, Penn State fans were excited about the prospects of a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca — who elected to take the job under James Franklin after leading Minnesota to one of its best offensive outputs in program history in 2019.

Those hopes quickly dwindled after just five games in 2020, as the Nittany Lions were outscored by a total of 180-123 in its losing streak to start the year.

And in his first media availability of the regular season, Ciarrocca gave a window into the state of his offense.

Arguably the most important position on any offense — the quarterback — has been a major point of contention for Penn State, with two players at the position in Sean Clifford and Will Levis receiving starting nods in 2020.

But Ciarrocca doesn’t necessarily see it as a problem, because he sees their work ethic and leadership as a testament to the program as a whole.

“I’m really, really impressed with both of the young men and how they’ve handled the situation,” Ciarrocca said. “I think it’s a tribute to the culture Coach [Franklin] has built over his time here.”

Clifford was originally pulled in the second quarter against Nebraska, but regained his position in the second half in Penn State’s home matchup with Iowa when he energized the offense for two quick touchdowns to put the Nittany Lions within striking distance of the Hawkeyes.

Even when Clifford was demoted to the backup position behind Levis for the week leading up to the Iowa game, he impressed Ciarrocca with his demeanor and willingness to do whatever he needed to help Penn State pick up its elusive first win.

“What I’ve seen [from Clifford] is pretty typical of the whole team — it’s a tribute to the culture that we have here, guys continuing to work hard,” Ciarrocca said. “That’s really all I can ask out of these guys.”

Ciarrocca is also impressed by the contributions he’s reaped from the true freshman combination of Keyvone Lee, Theo Johnson and Parker Washington.

The first-year trio were all starters against the Wolverines, which was the first time in Penn State history the program started true freshmen at the running back, tight end and wide receiver positions in the same game.

“I’m not happy with the results. Believe me,” Ciarrocca said. “But I also know it’s a process to build an offense, and I feel really good about the future and the guys who got here are improving at a rapid pace.”

While Ciarrocca sees the quarterback situation and production from his true freshmen in an optimistic light, there are some aspects of his squad’s play that he doesn’t see so positively.

Penn State has turned the ball over 13 times in just six games, disallowing the offense to get enough scoring chances to cut into big deficits.

And before fixing anything else, Ciarrocca believes it’s imperative to correct the turnovers as soon as possible.

“I’d like to see us do a better job of taking care of the ball,” Ciarrocca said. “I think that’s No. 1, and I think that’s the first thing you gotta do when building an offense.”

But even when they do get red zone chances, onlookers are often left confused with the offensive play callers seemingly almost always deciding on the controversial fade route.

Ciarrocca, though, sees the fade concept as a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to put critical points on the board for a unit that does well with the route on the practice field.

“I think one of the reasons why I’ve been calling the fades down there is because it’s something that we did well in training camp and have done a really good job with in practice,” Ciarrocca said. “We haven’t been able to execute it as well in the games from that standpoint.

“It’s usually a pretty safe call, where either your guy makes a play or nobody makes a play.”

Although Ciarrocca remains confident in the fade, the numbers don’t back up the offensive coordinator when it comes to red zone production — as Penn State has scored touchdowns on just 44% of its red zone tries this season.

And fans don’t back him up either.

Ciarrocca has heard the outcries from the blue-and-white community, but he endures the questions and hate by keeping his vision tunneled toward the inside.

“The ride from the outhouse to the penthouse is very short in this profession, and vice versa,” Ciarrocca said. “I’m very confident in my ability to build a successful, top flight offense — I've been able to do it in a number of places.”

