Three different running backs tallied 50-plus rushing attempts for Penn State in 2019, and that rotation is likely going to continue in 2020.

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider is tasked with evaluating the rushers to see who stands out among the bunch — but that won’t be simple with such a loaded set of personnel.

Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford are all set to return while a couple of new additions in Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee, who could make an immediate impact as true freshman.

Among the Nittany Lion running backs, Journey Brown made the biggest impact in 2019 with more than double the amount of rushing yards than any other player on the roster.

“I know I'm biased, but I thought Journey Brown was playing as good as any running back in the country,” Seider said in a conference call on Tuesday.

Over the last five games of the season, Brown averaged 118.6 rushing yards per game and capped off the monstrous five-game stretch with a career-high 202 rushing yards in Penn State’s Cotton Bowl win against Memphis.

With Brown’s growth during the 2019 season, Seider sees the running back’s work ethic propelling him to become even more of a staple in the Nittany Lion offense moving forward.

“You don't wake up with that gift, and I think he's tapping into it. I don't think he's satisfied,” Seider said. “I think he's hungry because now he got a taste of it and you realize how good he can be going forward.”

Alongside Brown’s emergence, Noah Cain was putting together a surprising freshman season before suffering an injury against Michigan State that held him out until the Cotton Bowl.

Cain’s best performances came in early October, when he ran for 100-plus yards in two straight games against Purdue and Iowa. After being plagued by injury in November, Cain came back for the Cotton Bowl and ran for 92 yards to bookend an impressive freshman campaign.

“It just took a process, especially with a kid who is as powerful as he is and runs the way he does,” Seider said. “It just took the time to get healed and I think getting him back in the bowl game got his confidence back.”

With the one-two punch of Cain and Brown accounting for 54 percent of Penn State’s total rushing yards, Devyn Ford often found himself playing second fiddle to the dynamic duo.

Ford rushed for just 294 yards in 2019, with 107 of those coming in the season-opener against FCS opponent Idaho.

Seider has seen Ford progress over his freshman season and his first winter conditioning, and projects Ford to get more touches in 2020.

“I think he had a great winter conditioning…he can be a problem matching up, you know, with linebackers in coverage,” Seider said. “I think he’s gonna play football for a long time, in my opinion.”

Brown, Cain and Ford will all likely get playing time this upcoming season, but striking the balance between the three is what Seider is currently being tasked with.

Seider sees the core trio splitting significant time in the backfield, a similarity to last year’s offense that saw four different players get a significant amount of touches in an offense that relied heavily on the running game.

"I view all three of those guys, in my mind, as starters right now," Seider said.