Just one day after the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game, the title odds for the 2022 College Football Playoff have been released.

SuperBook Sports listed the odds for over 20 different teams, with Alabama as the favorite to repeat its 2020 success at 9/5 odds.

The Nittany Lions were listed at 60/1 along with Michigan, Iowa, Florida, Notre Dame, North Carolina, USC and Wisconsin.

At 60/1 odds, Penn State has the eighth-highest chances to win the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

