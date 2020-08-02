Saquon vs. Falcons

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Oct. 22. (John Bazemore, Associated Press)

Penn State has produced some of the best young players in the NFL over the past few years, and it shows in the league’s recently released All-Under 25 Offense.

Saquon Barkley took the spot at running back for the offense while Chris Godwin was named as one of the two wide receivers.

At just 23 years old, Barkley could hold the running back spot for another year while Godwin just made the cut at 24 years of age.

The Tampa Bay receiver had a breakout season in 2019 where he finished third in the league in total receiving yards and in the top five in touchdowns despite missing two games due to injury.

Barkley also battled injuries throughout 2019 with the New York Giants and is expected to bounce back for a more complete season in 2020.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior studying digital and print journalism with minors in business and liberal arts and labor employment relations.